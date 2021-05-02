Kerala Assembly poll results: BJP candidate and 'Metroman' E Sreedharan loses by margin of 3859 votes in Palakkad

BJP's efforts to form a government in Kerala is completely swamped out as the LDF has received an overwhelming response in the state by the people. Contesting elections for the first time, Metroman' E Sreedharan who was fielded by the BJP lost to Shafi Parambil of the Congress by margin of 3859 votes in Palakkad.

Earlier in the day when the counting began, E Sreedharan was leading from the constituency. BJP had hoped to get the benefit from their undeclared Chief Ministerial face, Sreedharan's candidature.

This was a seat held by the UDF since 2011. BJP was pinning hopes on its increasing vote share in the constituency, which comprises Palakkad Municipality and is one of the two civic bodies in which the BJP is in power in the state.

Chasing victory, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said both the Congress-led UDF and BJP-NDA and a section of the "right wing" media were trying to tarnish the image of the government and its development and welfare programmes, he said the people have rejected their 'vicious propaganda' by giving the Left a decisive mandate.