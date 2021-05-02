Kerala 2021 polls result: Sharad Pawar congratulates NCP candidate Thomas K Thomas from Kuttanad constituency; wishes him for a successful tenure

The NCP leader today also congratulated DMK president MK Stalin for the victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her victory in West Bengal.

He wrote, "Congratulations @mkstalin on your win, a truly well deserved victory! Wishing you the best to serve people who have instilled their faith in you!"

In addition to Stalin, Pawar also congratulated Pinarayi Vijayan for LDF's performance in Kerala and Mamata Banerjee for West Bengal.

"Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively," tweeted Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, The ruling LDF appears poised to form the government in Kerala again as per the latest trends from the Election Commission with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) registering a win on three seats and maintaining lead on 54 more.

Among the constituents of UDF, Congress is leading on 24 seats and IUML on 17 and Kerala Congress (Jacob) has already won one seat.

Among the constituents of LDF, CPI is leading on 16 seats, Kerala Congress (M) has won one seat and maintaining the lead on 4 others, NCP and Janata Dal (Secular) are leading on two seats each and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress is leading on one seat.