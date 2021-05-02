West Bengal 2021 poll results: As TMC leads in over 200 seats, Sharad Pawar cheers Mamata's 'stupendous victory'

With the Trinamool Congress leading in more than 200 seats as votes are tallied for the recently concluded Assembly elections, many have taken to social media platforms (and offline means) to express their elation. The list also includes political leaders from across party lines. From NCP chief Sharad Pawar to Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti - several Opposition leaders have taken to Twitter with congratulatory messages for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Congratulations Mamata Banerjee on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively," the NCP chief tweeted. The party had earlier extended their support to the TMC, with Sharad Pawar slated to campaign in the eastern state. But with the politician being briefly hospitalised, this did not materialise.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti addressed her congratulatory message to Banerjee, MP Derek O'Brien and the party handle, lauding their "splendid" victory. "Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive and divisive forces," she added.