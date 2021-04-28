Mumbai: Sharad Pawar, Jayant Patil and others mourn demise of former MP Eknath Gaikwad

Several leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Jayant Patil, Aaditya Thackeray paid tributes to former MP Eknath Shinde who passed away due to COVID-19 today.

Former MP and Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad's father Eknath Gaikwad passed away on Wednesday after a fight with COVID-19. The former Congress MP and Maharashtra Minister reportedly breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital at around 10 am.

A two time Lok Sabha MP, Gaikwad has represented the Mumbai South Central constituency. He had also served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, winning thrice from Dharavi. He had also served as a leading member of the state Cabinet. From 2017 to 2020 he had been the President of the Mumbai Congress committee. His daughter Varsha Gaikwad is presently the School Education Minister in the Maharashtra government.

Following the news, condolence messages started pouring in online.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, while paying tribute to Gaikwad, said, "He worked tirelessly throughout his life for the educational upliftment of deprived and neglected communities and for social justice."

"Congress Party's senior leader, Ex-MP, Ex-Minister Eknath Gaikwad Ji passed away today. My deepest condolences to his daughter and Education Minister of Maharashtra @VarshaEGaikwad, Gaikwad family and his friends/supporters," tweeted Maharashtra State Youth Congress leader Satyajeet Tambe.

"Extremely sad to learn about passing away of senior Congress Leader Shri Eknath Gaikwad Ji. He always encouraged youngsters like me to come forward in service to the common man. I stand with @VarshaEGaikwad ji and fly in this moment of sorrow and pray to god for noble soul to rest in eternal peace," added Youth Congress leader Brijkishore Dutt.