COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC prints multilingual posters to urge Dharavi residents to get vaccinated

Dharavi recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Mahim and Dadar recorded 75 and 47 new cases, respectively. The total active cases in Dharavi has risen to 285. Whereas the active cases in Mahim and Dadar has increased to 537 and 428, respectively. Almost a month ago, the total active cases in Dharavi stood at 51.

Civic officials are hoping for a better footfall in the coming days for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. "If required, buses would also be sent to the locality to bring senior citizens and those with comorbidities to the vaccination centre located at the urban health centre in Dharavi. NGOs and corporators have also been roped in to assist the civic body in creating awareness," said a BMC official.