Kerala Assembly election results: CM Pinarayi Vijayan wins from Dharmadam constituency

With the LDF already gaining the power again in Kerala, as per the Election Commission of India, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has won from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency. The Chief Minister today dedicated the victory of LDF to the people of Kerala. He has also appealed to the supporters to not celebrate the victory and continue the fight against COVID-19.

As per the Election Commission, among the constituents of UDF, Congress is leading on 24 seats and IUML on 17 and Kerala Congress (Jacob) has already won one seat. Among the constituents of LDF, CPI is leading on 16 seats, Kerala Congress (M) has won one seat and maintaining the lead on 4 others, NCP and Janata Dal (Secular) are leading on two seats each and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress is leading on one seat.

UDF also includes Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Communist Marxist Party (John), All India Forward Bloc, Bharatiya National Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK).