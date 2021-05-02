Nirmala Sitharaman congratulates Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan on victory in Assembly polls

Even before the Election Commission announces the final results, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday afternoon has congratulated Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan on their victory in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Assembly polls respectively.

Congratulating Mamata Banerjee on her hattrick in West Bengal, Sitharaman wrote, "Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi on @AITCofficial being elected again in the Assembly election. Good wishes for your next tenure."

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK has handsomely defeated the ruling AIADMK, paving the way for MK Stalin to lead the state for the first time. "Good wishes and congratulations @mkstalin on your success in the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Wishing you and @arivalayam a good tenure in the service of the people," Sitharaman said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan broke the state's four-decade-old trend of swinging between the communists and the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Congratulating him, Sitharaman tweeted, "Congratulations @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF on your success in the Assembly election in Kerala. Good wishes for your next tenure."

Meanwhile, the BJP has managed to retain Assam. Sitharaman congratualted Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and tweeted, "Congratulations @sarbanandsonwal on being blessed by the people of Assam. Carrying forward people centric policies of @PMOIndia & @BJP4India with @JPNadda leading from the front, you have well served the state. Wishing FM @himantabiswa for his energetic role. @BJP4Assam"