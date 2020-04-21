'Kashmiris are deprived of all basic amenities during lockdown', whines Imran Khan, hits out at Modi Govt

On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has again hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government and said that the people in Kashmir are deprived of all basic amenities amid the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, Khan said that after the current demonstrations against the lockdown, the international community could now understand the sufferings of the people living in Kashmir.
"Demonstrations in various parts of the world are now going on against lockdowns during a pandemic - despite prov of medical, financial, communication & food assistance. Perhaps now int community can understand the suffering of Kashmiris in IOJK as they suffer brutal oppression,"he wrote.
The cricketer-turned-politician added, "Under an inhumane politico-mly lockdown continuing for over 8 months now without any provision of medical, financial, communication or food assistance. In fact the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt has ensured that Kashmiris are deprived of all basic amenities during lockdown."
Earlier, Imran Khan accused the Modi government of indulging in 'deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims in India'.
He wrote, "The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Gerrmany. Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt."
Meanwhile, the son of a well-known Pakistani philanthropist, who met Prime Minister Imran Khan last week, has been tested positive for the coronavirus.
Faisal Edhi, the son of famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, started showing symptoms last week soon after meeting with Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad on April 15, Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday.
"The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding," his son Saad said.
Soon after, he got tested for COVID-19 and the results were positive," he added.
Saad added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better.
"He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating," he said.
Faisal last week met Khan and handed over a Rs 10 million cheque for the premier's coronavirus relief fund.
It was not known so far if Prime Minister Khan would undergo testing.
The Edhi Foundation was founded by the late Abdul Sattar Edhi and is the leading charity organisation.
(With PTI inputs)
