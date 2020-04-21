'Kashmiris are deprived of all basic amenities during lockdown', whines Imran Khan, hits out at Modi Govt

On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has again hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government and said that the people in Kashmir are deprived of all basic amenities amid the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said that after the current demonstrations against the lockdown, the international community could now understand the sufferings of the people living in Kashmir.

"Demonstrations in various parts of the world are now going on against lockdowns during a pandemic - despite prov of medical, financial, communication & food assistance. Perhaps now int community can understand the suffering of Kashmiris in IOJK as they suffer brutal oppression,"he wrote.

The cricketer-turned-politician added, "Under an inhumane politico-mly lockdown continuing for over 8 months now without any provision of medical, financial, communication or food assistance. In fact the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt has ensured that Kashmiris are deprived of all basic amenities during lockdown."