Kashmir: 3 BSF Jawans Killed, Many Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Budgam; Visuals Show Locals Assisting Army Personnel

In a tragic incident, three soldiers died while 28 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Kashmir’s Budgam on Friday. As per reports, there were 36 BSF soldiers present inside the bus at the time of the incident.

In the purported videos of the incident which surfaced on social media, locals can be seen assisting the jawans in rescuing the injured.

Watch the videos here:

As per reports, rescue operations are currently underway, with medical teams dispatched to provide immediate care to the injured.

It is being said that the soldiers were on their way to election duties ahead of the second phase of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir which will be held on Septemebr 15.

This tragic incident comes three days after an army vehicle slipped off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Rajouri. As per reports, four soldiers were injured in the accident.

(This is developing news. More to follow.)