 Kartar Singh Sarabha Birthday: Must know facts about this famous Indian revolutionary
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKartar Singh Sarabha Birthday: Must know facts about this famous Indian revolutionary

Kartar Singh Sarabha Birthday: Must know facts about this famous Indian revolutionary

The hostility he witnessed towards immigrants in America, especially those coming from colonies, made him realise how humiliating it was coming from a colonised land

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Kartar Singh Sarabha | Wikipedia

Kartar Singh Sarabha was a revolutionary from India and was born on May 24, 1896, in Sarabha, Punjab Province, British India. And, in 2023, this date marks his birth anniversary to remember his contributions, struggle, and sacrifice for the independence of India.

All you need to know about Kartar Singh Sarabha:

  • Born to a Grewal Jat Sikh family, he was raised by his grandfather and received his education at the Malwa Khalsa School until the 8th grade.

  • Sailed to San Francisco in 1912 to receive further education at The University of California, Berkeley but it is unclear whether he actually studied there and this claim could not be independently verified.

  • The hostility he witnessed towards immigrants in America, especially those coming from colonies, made him realise how humiliating it was coming from a colonised land.

Read Also
Sukhdev Thapar Birth Anniversary: Here's all you need to know about Indian revolutionary who fought...
article-image

  • While working in a steel mill in Oregon in 1913, he became a member of the newly-formed Ghadar Party and joined the Independence movement when he was just 17 years old. 

  • One of the leading and most active members of the movement, he was instrumental in publishing the Ghadar newspaper which aimed to convince the Indians and Indian diaspora to fight for independence, more so after the outbreak of World War I.

  • He sailed for Calcutta in 1914 with a few Ghadar leaders and met with Rash Behari Bose in Benaras and told him to expect nearly 20000 more Ghadar freedom fighters to join them soon.

  • Eventually betrayed by Kirpal Singh, a police informer in the party, who informed the British about their plans to stage revolts in Punjab and Delhi.

  • Decided against fleeing to Afghanistan and returned to Punjab where he and his companions were arrested and eventually executed at Lahore Central Jail on November 16, 1915

  • His actions were the source of inspiration for Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who always carried the former’s photograph on him.

Read Also
Remembering Chandra Shekhar Azad: A revolutionary who gave up life for Indian freedom
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kartar Singh Sarabha Birthday: Must know facts about this famous Indian revolutionary

Kartar Singh Sarabha Birthday: Must know facts about this famous Indian revolutionary

WATCH: Petrol pump attendant in UP retrieves petrol out of scooter after Jalaun man pays with...

WATCH: Petrol pump attendant in UP retrieves petrol out of scooter after Jalaun man pays with...

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi joins truck drivers in a late-night drive in Ambala, converses about their...

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi joins truck drivers in a late-night drive in Ambala, converses about their...

Bengaluru: Supporters of MLA GS Patil protest outside Siddaramaiah's residence; demand ministerial...

Bengaluru: Supporters of MLA GS Patil protest outside Siddaramaiah's residence; demand ministerial...

Bengaluru rains: 31-year-old man drowns in drain due to heavy downpour; 2nd incident in a day

Bengaluru rains: 31-year-old man drowns in drain due to heavy downpour; 2nd incident in a day