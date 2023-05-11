Sukhdev Thapar Birth Anniversary: Here's all you need to know about Indian revolutionary who fought British Raj

Sukhdev Thapar, popularly known as Sukhdev, was a freedom fighter who fought to see India free from the British rule. On his birth anniversary, here's everything you need to know about the Indian revolutionary.

Early Life

Born on 15 May 1907 in Naughara in Ludhiana, Sukhdev’s childhood was filled with hardships. After losing his father, Ram Lal Thapar, at a young age, Sukhdev was brought up by his mother, Ralli Devi, and uncle Achait Ram Thapar.

Since his childhood days, Sukhdev witnessed the brutal atrocities that the Imperial British Raj had inflicted on India, which then led him to join the revolutionaries, vowing to set India free from the shackles of British dominion.

His rebellious attitude towards the British was evident from an early age, when he refused to salute the British military officers who were visiting his school. He was caned by his teacher for such hostile behaviour. Although, it was the arrest of his uncle, that turned Sukhdev into an activist, in his adolescence.

Revolutionary works and associations

Sukhdev Thapar was a member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), and organized revolutionary cells in Punjab and other areas of North India.

A devoted leader, he even went on to educate the youth at the National College in Lahore, greatly inspiring them about India's glorious past. He along with other renowned revolutionaries started the 'Naujawan Bharat Sabha' at Lahore.

Sukhdev himself took active part in several revolutionary activities like the 'Prison hunger strike' in 1929; however, he would always be remembered in the chronicles of the Indian Freedom Movement for his daring yet courageous attacks in the Lahore Conspiracy Case (18th December, 1928), that shook the very foundation of the British Government.

Why was he arrested and hung to death?

Sukhdev was the accomplice of Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru, who were involved in the assassination of Deputy Superintendent of Police, J.P. Saunders in 1928, thus avenging the death of veteran leader, Lala Lajpat Rai, owing to excessive police beating in the Conspiracy case. After the Central Assembly Hall bombings in New Delhi (8th April, 1929), Sukhdev and his accomplices were arrested and convicted of their crime, facing the death sentence as verdict.

He sacrificed his life for India

On 23rd March, 1931, the three brave revolutionaries, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged, whilst their bodies were secretly cremated on the banks of the River Sutlej. Sukhdev Thapar was just 24 years old when he became a martyr for his country, however, he will always be remembered for his courage, patriotism and sacrifice of his life for India's independence.