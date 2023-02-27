Remembering Chandra Shekhar Azad: A revolutionary who gave up life for Indian freedom

Chandra Shekhar Azad |

Chandra Shekhar Azad, also known as Azad, was a prominent Indian revolutionary who fought against British colonial rule in the early 20th century. He was born on July 23, 1906, in Bhavra village in present-day Madhya Pradesh. He died on February 27, 1931, in Alfred Park, Allahabad, after a fierce gun battle with British police.

𝗔𝘇𝗮𝗱 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝗦𝗥𝗔

Today, February 27, marks the death anniversary of this brave revolutionary who sacrificed his life for the freedom of his country. Azad was a key member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), which aimed to overthrow British colonial rule in India through armed struggle.

𝗛𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗸, 𝗣𝗮𝗹

Azad's early life was marked by a strong sense of patriotism and a desire for freedom. He was deeply influenced by the nationalist ideas of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal. He was also inspired by the revolutionary ideas of Bhagat Singh and the other members of the HSRA.

𝗔𝘇𝗮𝗱 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗮𝗸𝗼𝗿𝗶 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘆

Azad was a fearless and committed revolutionary who took part in many acts of sabotage against the British authorities. He was involved in the Kakori train robbery of 1925, in which HSRA members looted a train carrying money meant for the British colonial government. He also participated in the assassination of a British police officer, John Saunders, in 1928.

𝗔𝘇𝗮𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟰

Azad's death was a major blow to the Indian independence movement. He was just 24 years old when he died, but he had already become a symbol of resistance against British colonial rule. His martyrdom inspired countless Indians to continue the struggle for freedom, and his name became synonymous with the spirit of sacrifice and courage.

On this day, people all over India pay tribute to Azad and his contribution to the freedom struggle. Various events and programs are organized to honor his memory, and people gather to pay their respects at his memorial in Allahabad. Azad's legacy continues to inspire future generations of Indians to strive for a better, more just, and more equal society.