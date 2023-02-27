Remembering Morarji Desai: True Gandhian & India's 4th Prime Minister |

Morarji Desai was a prominent Indian politician and freedom fighter who served as the fourth Prime Minister of India from 1977 to 1979. He was born on February 29, 1896, in Bhadeli, a village in the Valsad district of Gujarat. Desai is known for his contributions to India's freedom struggle, his role in post-independence India, and his commitment to Gandhian principles.

Desai was an active participant in India's freedom movement and was imprisoned several times during the struggle. He was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and believed in non-violent resistance. After India gained independence, Desai served as the Finance Minister of India under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He introduced several economic reforms during his tenure, including the introduction of the Income Tax Act and the establishment of the Planning Commission.

In 1967, Desai became the Chief Minister of Gujarat and served in that position until 1971. He was known for his administrative skills and his ability to provide good governance. He was also instrumental in promoting the use of Khadi, a traditional Indian cloth, as a means of economic self-reliance.

In 1977, Desai became the Prime Minister of India after his party, the Janata Party, won the general election. As the Prime Minister, he continued his efforts to promote economic development and reduce poverty. He also worked towards improving relations with neighboring countries and strengthening India's position in the world.

Desai was a man of great integrity and simplicity. He was known for his frugal lifestyle and his commitment to honesty and transparency. He was also a teetotaler and believed in the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Morarji Desai was a significant figure in India's history who played a crucial role in the country's struggle for independence and its development in the post-independence era. His contributions to the country's economic and political development continue to be remembered and celebrated to this day.