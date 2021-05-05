Karnataka’s ‘bribe for beds’ scandal leaves Chief Minister Yediyurappa red-faced

Meanwhile, the police Wednesday arrested four persons for alleged corruption and malpractice in allocating beds through the BBMP’s centralised bed allocation system.

The four accused were Rihan, Shashi, Rohit and Netravati, according to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil. He said four others have been questioned so far, including a man named Suresh.

Surya alleged that some BBMP officials, hospital staffers, and people managing the Covid zonal war rooms were involved. “My party may be in administration, but we cannot sit quietly looking at this level of corruption that has led to many deaths. I apologise to the families of people who died because of this unholy nexus. We cannot bring back those who have died, but we want to prevent more people from dying,” he said.

The scam involved corrupt officials booking beds in the name of asymptomatic patients in home isolation. “After the bed is booked, if the patient doesn’t get admitted in 12 hours, it is automatically unblocked for other patients. In this 12-hour window, agents contact patients looking for admission and divert the beds to them. We contacted multiple people whose names beds were blocked and found that they had recovered long back. They were not aware that beds were booked in their name,” Surya said. Even ICU and ventilator ones were assigned to those willing to pay a bribe.