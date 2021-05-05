Salman Khan helps Karnataka teen who sought financial help after his father succumbed to COVID-19

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been continuously helping the frontline workers and showbiz folks who have been battling the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, has now helped a teen from Karnataka whose father succumbed to the virus.

According to reports, Yuva Sena leader Rahul S Kanal, who is working alongside the actor said that they've provided the 18-year-old boy with ration, educational equipment, and will continue to provide whatever is needed during these trying times.

Kanal further added that Salman's fans have been keeping up the momentum for their team to help those in need. He also said that the superstar has urged them to be out there and provide necessities for anyone seeking help.

Earlier, Salman Khan sent out 5,000 food packets to frontline workers engaged in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Khan visited a Bandra-based restaurant, where the food was packed and sent out for delivery, to supervise the process.

Last year, the 55-year-old actor sent out food packets and ration from his Panvel farm house to those who were hit by the coronavirus induced lockdown.

He had also pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry.

On work front, Salman will next be seen in his much-awaited action-entertainer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which will have a multi-format release on Eid 2021.

It will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per COVID protocols.

A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned.

It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

The action flick directed by Prabhu Deva, also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.