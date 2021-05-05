Sonu Sood and his team arrange oxygen for ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru

Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his philanthropic work ever since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation last year. From sending migrant workers home to setting up helplines... the actor has been like a messiah of sorts for those in need. Recently, Sonu arranged for a critically-ill Covid patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad after doctors at the local hospital said treatment wouldn't be possible in Jhansi any longer. He has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free education to the children of those who lost their lives due to Covid. His appeal has garnered tremendous support from fans and industry colleagues like Priyanka Chopra.

And, now, Sonu and his team worked through the night recently to provide oxygen to ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru. Hashmath Raza, from Sonu Sood Charity foundation team, got a call from MR Satyanarayan, the inspector of Yelahanka Old Town about a situation at ARAK Hospital, which lost two lives for lack of oxygen. The team quickly got into action mode and arranged for oxygen cylinders, thus saving over 20 lives.

Talking on the same Sonu Sood said, “This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to action within minutes. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything but just helping the hospital to get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families could have lost their close ones. I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It’s such actions by my team members that makes me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people. I'm extremely proud of Hashmath who was in touch with me throughout the whole team and the entire team who helped them.”