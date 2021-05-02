Sonu Sood appeals to the government to make cremation services free of cost amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been at the forefront since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country last year.
From organizing oxygen and ventilator beds to supplying food and medicines to the needy, Sonu and several other Bollywood celebs have been going the extra mile and working non-stop to help those in need.
A few days after making an appeal to the government to make education free of cost till graduation for children who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19, Sonu has made another appeal to the Indian government.
Sonu posted a video on his official Instagram account and requested the government and concerned organizations to come together and make cremation services free.
In the video, the narrates an incident and says that a person's struggle begins at home looking for an oxygen. The person then goes to look for a hospital bed, then a ventilator and those who are not lucky enough don't survive this struggle.
In order to ease the pain of families while bidding goodbye to their loved ones, the Dabangg actor said that the government and lawmakers should consider passing a law on free cremation of COVID-19 patients.
He added that many underprivileged sometimes do not even have the funds to cremate their loved ones.
"I have a humble request to make to the concerned authorities and government to introduce a law that cremation grounds should not be charged. We are losing around 3 to 4 thousand people every day. It takes around 15-12 thousand to cremate one person. So, it is 6-7 crore expenditure in total," Sonu said in the video.
Last week, Sonu shared a video and urged educational institutes to introduce a rule that whosoever has lost family members during COVID-19, the education of their kids, from school to college, be it in a government school or private school, should be free of cost.
Sonu, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, on April 17 was added to the list of Bollywood celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Manish Malhotra, Arjun Rampal, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, among others. He finally recovered from the deadly virus on April 23.
On a related note, the actor took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7.
Separately, on the film front, Sood recently announced a new movie titled Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie Acharya.
Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj, which is slated to release on November 5, this year.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)