Covid-19 cases surge, Bengaluru braces for another lockdown

Bengaluru: Covid-19 cases seem to be exploding in Bengaluru with the IT city clocking a record 20,733 positive cases on Sunday and 77 Covid-related deaths, forcing authorities to consider a spell of lockdown on the lines of Delhi. With Sunday’s death toll, 5800 persons in Bengaluru have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The steady surge in the city comes even as patients are struggling to find oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds. Though the government is ramping up bed strength, the cases seem to be outpacing the efforts.

Across the state, there were 34,804 new Covid cases and 143 fatalities. Tumakuru (1153), Kodagu (1077), Bengaluru Rural (864), Mandya (814), Kolar (782), Hassan (768) cases were among the districts reporting high number of positive cases for the day.

Among the deceased, 21 of them were below the age of 60 and majority of them had influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

The state is currently under restrictions in wake of these cases and authorities are mulling a full lockdown.