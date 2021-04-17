Business

Updated on

Covid vaccination carried out in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi Division over SWR

By FPJ Bureau

Covid vaccination carried out in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi Division over SWR

To tackle the Covid – 19 pandemic, as part of Tika Utsav or Vaccine Drive announced by PM Narendra Modi, SWR has taken measures to identify and vaccinate eligible employees and dependents. As a part of the same, today Bengaluru Division, Mysuru and Hubballi Division of South Western Railway vaccinated the employees and their dependents against Covid -19. In Bengaluru Division 234 employees and their dependents aged over 45 years get vaccinated against Covid -19 recently.

Vaccinations have been carried out in Railway Hospital / Health Units Bengaluru - 80, Bengaluru Cantonment – 12, Krishnarajpuram, Diesel Loco Shed – 55, Yesvantpur - 29, Yesvantpur, Mechanical Shed - 11, Bangarapet – 42 and Hindupur - 5 in co-ordination with state government.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in