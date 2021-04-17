Covid vaccination carried out in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi Division over SWR

To tackle the Covid – 19 pandemic, as part of Tika Utsav or Vaccine Drive announced by PM Narendra Modi, SWR has taken measures to identify and vaccinate eligible employees and dependents. As a part of the same, today Bengaluru Division, Mysuru and Hubballi Division of South Western Railway vaccinated the employees and their dependents against Covid -19. In Bengaluru Division 234 employees and their dependents aged over 45 years get vaccinated against Covid -19 recently.

Vaccinations have been carried out in Railway Hospital / Health Units Bengaluru - 80, Bengaluru Cantonment – 12, Krishnarajpuram, Diesel Loco Shed – 55, Yesvantpur - 29, Yesvantpur, Mechanical Shed - 11, Bangarapet – 42 and Hindupur - 5 in co-ordination with state government.