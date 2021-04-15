SWR General Manager appeals to all to get vaccinated to Break Covid - 19 Chain

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Western Railway has appealed all to come forward and get vaccinated to break the Corona chain. After getting the second dose of Covid -19 vaccine, he said he felt more confident and protected during this pandemic period. Mallya said that the vaccine is the biggest shield which protects all of us from Covid -19. He further appealed to all to continue to wear mask, wash the hands frequently and maintain social distancing even after getting vaccinated.