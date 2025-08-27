GST Cut May Make Cars & Bikes Cheaper, Buyers Waiting Till Diwali

Buyers Delay Purchase of Cars and Bikes. |

Mumbai: This festive season, small cars and two-wheelers could become cheaper. The central government is planning to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cars and bikes from 28 percent to 18 percent.

If the GST cut happens, prices of cars and bikes may drop by around 10 percent. Because of this, many people are putting their purchase on hold and waiting till Diwali. Sales in the auto market have slowed down as buyers hope to save money once GST rates are reduced.

Why Sales Are Slowing Down Now

Data from August auto registrations shows:

Tractors: Sales up 32 percent

Two-wheelers & trucks: Sales up 6–7 percent

Passenger cars: Sales up only 1 percent

The weak growth in car sales suggests that people are waiting for the GST cut before buying. A report by global brokerage firm Jefferies also said that if GST is reduced, sales of two-wheelers and small cars will rise quickly.

Decision Expected in Early September

The GST Council is expected to meet on 3–4 September to finalise the new tax rates

- The 28 percent GST slab may be removed for small cars and bikes.

- EVs and tractors may be taxed at just 5 percent GST.

- Luxury cars will continue to attract about 40 percent tax, so no relief for premium buyers.

The 56th Meeting of the GST Council will be held on 03rd & 04th September, 2025 at New Delhi — GST Council (@GST_Council) August 23, 2025

What Buyers Should Know

How much can you save? On a Rs 10 lakh car, you may save about Rs 1 lakh if GST is cut. For a Rs 1 lakh bike, savings could be around Rs 10,000.

Should you wait? If you plan to buy a new car or bike soon, waiting until Diwali could be smart. But if you need a vehicle immediately, consider that stocks and festive offers may also affect prices.

Impact on auto sector: Lower GST could boost demand, increase production, and bring more jobs in the auto industry.

Before vs After GST Cut on Cars & Bikes

Vehicle Price (Ex-Showroom) Current Price (28% GST) Possible Price (18% GST) Approx. Savings

Rs 1,00,000 (bike/scooter) Rs 1,28,000 Rs 1,18,000 Rs Rs 10,000

Rs 5,00,000 (hatchback car) Rs 6,40,000 Rs 5,90,000 Rs 50,000

Rs 10,00,000 (sedan/SUV) Rs 12,80,000 Rs 11,80,000 Rs 1,00,000

Rs 15,00,000 (premium SUV) Rs 19,20,000 Rs 17,70,000 Rs 1,50,000

Value for Buyers

- Small car and two-wheeler buyers stand to benefit the most.

- Waiting until Diwali could save you Rs 10,000– Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on the vehicle.

- On top of GST cuts, festive offers and discounts could further reduce the effective price.