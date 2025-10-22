 RBI's Gold Reserves Cross 880 Metric Tonnes By September
In the six months ended September, the RBI bought 0.6 metric tonnes (600 kilograms) of gold. A total of 0.2 metric tonnes (200 kg) and 0.4 metric tonnes (400 kg) of the yellow metal were bought in September and June, respectively, as per the latest RBI Bulletin.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Gold prices soar globally as investors seek safe haven amid Fed rate cut signals and trade tensions | Representational Image

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank's gold reserves crossed 880 metric tonnes in the first half of 2025-26 with the central bank adding 0.2 metric tonnes in the last week of September.

The total value of the gold was USD 95 billion as of September 26, 2025, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The demand for gold, considered a safe haven, has been on the rise in recent months amid escalating global uncertainties.

In the six months ended September, the RBI bought 0.6 metric tonnes (600 kilograms) of gold. A total of 0.2 metric tonnes (200 kg) and 0.4 metric tonnes (400 kg) of the yellow metal were bought in September and June, respectively, as per the latest RBI Bulletin.

The total gold reserve with the RBI increased to 880.18 metric tonnes at September-end from 879.58 metric tonnes at the end of 2024-25.

During 2024-25, the RBI had added 54.13 metric tonnes of gold.

article-image

Rise in international gold prices, driven by heightened global economic and geopolitical uncertainty that encouraged safe haven buying and sustained demand for gold as a financial asset by central banks and investors, drove domestic price increases, the bulletin said.

Globally, the bulletin also said central banks added 166 tonnes of gold to official reserves, further boosting its demand.

Gold prices remained elevated in the third quarter, surging to all-time high in September.

