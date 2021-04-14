SWR Hubballi Division appeals to people not to pay heed to fake news/rumours

Arvind Malkhede, Divisional Railway Manager, Hubballi Division, in a Press Briefing held on April 9, 2021 jointly with Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, at DRM office, Hubballi appealed to media to inform the public that a fake video has been circulated in social media which shows that trains are overcrowded. He pointed out that the video is undated, manipulated and the information is not authentic. He clarified that there is no rush or overcrowd in any Railway Station of Hubballi Division as the Railways are running adequate number of trains. He also pointed out that based on the demand the train services are run regularly in the Division.

He appealed to public through the media to convey that there is no crowd/rush.

Aneesh Hegde CPRO stated that to gear up for the anticipated Ugadi festive rush in view of indefinite strike of Road Transport Corporation workers, SWR, in response to the demand of Govt. of Karnataka is running 20 fully reserved special trains from 09.04.2020 to 15.04.2020 to facilitate the passengers in view of Ugadi festival and avoid hardship due to strike of Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Employees and for clearing rush. These Special trains are in addition to the regular express and passenger special trains which are already operational throughout SWR, he said.