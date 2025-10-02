 Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Person To Reach $500 Billion Net Worth, Oracle’s Larry Ellison Follows At A Distant Second
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessElon Musk Becomes World’s First Person To Reach $500 Billion Net Worth, Oracle’s Larry Ellison Follows At A Distant Second

Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Person To Reach $500 Billion Net Worth, Oracle’s Larry Ellison Follows At A Distant Second

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI was valued at $75 billion (as of July). xAI was targeting a $200 billion valuation after a fundraise, although Musk said the company was not raising capital at that time.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has become the world’s first person ever to reach a net worth of $500 billion, followed by Oracle’s Larry Ellison at a distant second. According to Forbes' billionaires index, Musk’s net worth stood at $500.1 billion as of 4.15 pm ET (1:45 am Thursday India time). His feat came as Tesla shares rose over 14 per cent so far this year, closing 3.3 per cent higher on Wednesday (US time), adding more than $6 billion to Musk’s wealth.

Musk’s AI startup xAI was valued at $75 billion (as of July). xAI was targeting a $200 billion valuation after a fundraise, although Musk said the company was not raising capital at that time. Oracle Founder Ellison was the second-richest person on Forbes' list, with a net worth of about $350.7 billion. Last month, Ellison briefly become the world's richest person, overtaking Musk, following a significant increase in his wealth due to the price surge of his company's shares.

Read Also
Tesla Prepares For Market Launch, Will Not Manufacture EV's In India, Says Heavy Industries Minister...
article-image

For 300 days, Musk was at the top of the global wealth rankings. Musk, who first became the world’s richest person in 2021, regained the title last year after briefly losing it to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault. Meanwhile, Tesla has started delivering standard Model Y to its customers in India, while the delivery of the Long Range variant is going to commence soon.

The electric vehicle maker has announced that the new Model Y owners will be provided with a complimentary Wall Connector, allowing convenient installation in their parking space for easy home charging. The Wall Connector can be installed at customers' homes or workplaces, enabling them to start each day with a fully charged Tesla, reducing costs per mile and eliminating trips to fuel stations.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Compares RSS To Zionists In Israel During Speech At Kannur Public Meet
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Compares RSS To Zionists In Israel During Speech At Kannur Public Meet
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon On tnpsc.gov.in; Check Details Here
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon On tnpsc.gov.in; Check Details Here
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Collects ₹607 Crore Property Tax In First Half Of FY 2025-26
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Collects ₹607 Crore Property Tax In First Half Of FY 2025-26
'Central Government Committed To Fulfil Ladakh’s Hopes,' Says Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta After Review Of Law And Order
'Central Government Committed To Fulfil Ladakh’s Hopes,' Says Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta After Review Of Law And Order

Customers can also charge at Tesla Charging Stations in Mumbai and Delhi. The Model Y is available at a starting price tag of Rs 59.89 lakh. In August, Tesla inaugurated its first showroom in the National Capital Region (NCR) at the Worldmark 3 complex in Aerocity, marking the electric carmaker’s second retail location in India (after Mumbai).

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NITES Accuses Tata Consultancy Services Of Forcing 2,500 Employees To Resign, Urges CM Devendra...

NITES Accuses Tata Consultancy Services Of Forcing 2,500 Employees To Resign, Urges CM Devendra...

Financial Services Company Nuvama Wealth Management Secures Approval from SEBI To Set Up Mutual Fund...

Financial Services Company Nuvama Wealth Management Secures Approval from SEBI To Set Up Mutual Fund...

India's PRIP Scheme Invites ₹11,000 Crore Proposals To Boost Pharma-MedTech Innovation

India's PRIP Scheme Invites ₹11,000 Crore Proposals To Boost Pharma-MedTech Innovation

Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Person To Reach $500 Billion Net Worth, Oracle’s Larry Ellison...

Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Person To Reach $500 Billion Net Worth, Oracle’s Larry Ellison...

Validated UPI Handles & 'SEBI Check' Roll Out, Bolstering Investors' Payment Security & Preventing...

Validated UPI Handles & 'SEBI Check' Roll Out, Bolstering Investors' Payment Security & Preventing...