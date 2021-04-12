Business

SWR’s athlete AT Daneshwari qualifies for world athletics relays team

By FPJ Bureau

Miss AT Daneshwari, an athlete working in Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway has been selected for World Athletics Relays in Women’s 4x100 M Relay as part of Indian team. Miss Daneshwari joined Railway as Jr. Clerk in Mechanical department on 15.11.2019. World Athletics Relays will be held at Chorzow in Poland on 1 & 2 May, 2021. Miss AT Daneshwari has qualified for World Relays Team figuring alongside the likes of Hima Das, Dutee Chand etc. Indeed a Proud Moment for Indian Railway. Her performance on the international arena has brought glory to Indian Railways.

