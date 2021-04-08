GM SWR inspects Headquarters and Hubballi Division

Gajanan Mallya, GM SCR, with additional charge as GM SWR on his maiden visit to SWR today, held a review meeting with senior officers of the Headquarters and Hubballi Division. He reviewed the operational aspects of the Hubballi Yard which has been remodeled recently. The yard is now equipped with double lines on all 3 sides i.e. towards Gadag(towards Vijayapura), Dharwad (towards Goa) and Bengaluru side. The yard is equipped with state of the art Electronic Interlocking with 502 routes. Mallya inspected the Station Master's Panel Room, Signal Cabins and the yard.

Gajanan Mallya inspected Hubballi Yard after remodelling and reviewed the progress of the third entry to the Hubballi Station. The team of officers led by Aravind Malkhede, Divisional Railway Manager Hubballi was present comprising of officers from Operating, Commercial, Signal & Telecom and Engineering departments. The project is done at an approximate cost of Rs. 115 crores under the Chief Engineer Prem Narayan of the Railways Construction Department.