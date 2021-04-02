New running room inaugurated by SWR GM at Hubballi

Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway inaugurated newly constructed Running Room at Hubballi on March 31, 2021. The dedication of Running Room even on the last day of service of Ajay Kumar Singh display his & Railways commitment to the welfare of the staff.

The construction of the building was completed under the leadership of Arvind Malkhede, Divisional Railway Manger, Hubballi with the team of Engineers led by P. Mahender, Senior Divisional Engineer (Co-ordination) and Ishan Srivastava, Divisional Engineer (Head Quarters) at a cost of Rs. 3.9 crore.

When the project was started owing to the lockdown, it was difficult to get an architect empanelled for the design of the new building. Under the directions of Principal Chief Engineer SWR Vipul Kumar, novel designs were sought from Architecture students of the local colleges in the area, and the shortlisted design was suitably awarded, too. This innovation ensured that the design of the building was ready in no time, and work commenced even during the lockdown.