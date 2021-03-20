Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects doubling of railway track between Kudachi and Raybag of SWR

Newly laid double line between Kudachi and Raybag stations (17 Km) on South Western Railway was inspected by A. K. Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) / Southern Circle, Bengaluru.

This double line between Kudachi and Raybag is part of the 186 km of doubling of Londa - Miraj project sanctioned in 2015-16 at a cost of Rs. 3627.47 Cr. A. K. Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) / Southern Circle, Bengaluru conducted statutory inspection and speed trial of newly laid double line on 15.03.2021. Srinivas, Dy. CRS accompanied CRS for the inspection. The new BG doubling line is in Belagavi district of Karnataka state and will be opened for goods and passenger traffic after CRS observations are complied.

There are 02 major Bridges, 20 Minor Bridges, 22 Waterway Bridges, 4 Road Under bridges and one Canal Bridge on this section. There are 4 Level crossings in this section.