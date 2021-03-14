Railway electrification on fast track on SWR

Indian Railways has aimed to complete Electrification of it’s Broad gauge network by 2023. Work on electrification projects on South Western Railway is in full swing and 162 Km will be inspected by Commissioner of Railway safety in coming three days i.e. 7th, 8th and 9th Mar.2021. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. is executing the works of Electrification in Hubballi, Vasco, Ballari to Chikjajur & Baiyappanahalli to Salem Routes.

On Bengaluru Division, 47 Rkm between Periyanagathunai - Palakkodu, which is part of Baiyyappanahalli – Omalur Section, will be inspected by CRS on 07.03.2021. So far 72 RKm between Baiyyappanahali – Anekal Road – Periyanagathunai has been commissioned in this section. With this, total of 119 Rkm out of 196 Rkm will be completed which will facilitate faster running of trains between Baiyyappanahalli and Omalur and also suburban train services. Ajay Kumar Singh, GM/SWR appreciated the efforts of Manoj Mahajan, PCEE/SWR and Dinesh Jain GM/RVNL, Electrical who were instrumental in achieving this progress.