Karnataka urban local body polls: Congress win 498 seats, emerges single largest party

Giving a hint of how the political winds in Karnataka seem to be changing, the Congress party surged ahead of the ruling BJP in the urban local body elections, voting for which was held on December 27.

The results were announced on Thursday. Of the total 1,184 seats that went to the polls for the 58 local bodies, the Congress won 498 seats, BJP 437, JDS 45 and others 204.

The Congress polled 42.06 per cent votes, BJP 36.90, JDS 3.8 and others 17.22 per cent.

Of the 166 City Municipal Council wards, the Congress got 61, BJP 67, JDS 12 while others got 26. Of the 441 Town Municipal Council wards, the Congress got 201, BJP 176 and JDS 21.

Of the 588 wards of the Pattana Panchayats, the Congress bagged 236, BJP 194 and JDS 12, while others won in 135 wards.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:46 PM IST