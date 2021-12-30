Karnataka urban local body elections: Congress wins big, JD(S) faces big loss

Bengaluru: Counting of votes is underway in Karnataka for Urban Local Body and Municipal Council/corporation seats voting for which was held on December 27. Initial trends have indicated a neck and neck fight between the BJP and the Congress while the JDS has slipped to a distant third spot winning/leading on only a few seats.

Congress has won 501 seats while BJP has bagged 431 seats, followed by 45 seats by JD(S) and others got 207.

Voting for 58 urban local bodies in Karnataka was held on December 27 apart from the bypolls for 9 wards of various urban bodies and 57-gram panchayats. The elections were delayed by almost 3 years due to various reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is yet another litmus test for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after the Karnataka Legislative Council results and for the Karnataka Congress, the results will be an indicator of the pulse of the state before the 2023 state assembly polls.

Congress party today congratulated its workers and winning candidates saying the results of the local body elections are just a trailer.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 02:27 PM IST