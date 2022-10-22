Karnataka: State government permit use of loud speakers in 10,889 mosques

Representative Pic |

Bengaluru: Karnataka government has granted permission to 10,889 mosques in the state to use loud speakers on Saturday. The police department has issued a licence as per guidelines in this regard on the directions of the state government.

A total of 17,850 applications were submitted by mosques, temples, and churches for the use of loud speakers. Three thousand Hindu temples and 1,400 churches have also been given permission for the same.

Government charged Rs 450 for giving permission

The licence has been given for a period of two years. The government has collected Rs 450 as the fee.

In Karnataka, Hindu activists raised the banner of revolt against mosques using loud speakers during Azaan, violating the Supreme Court guidelines. The BJP government made the licensing decision in this regard.

Muslim organizations had urged mosque managers across the state not to break the rules and to follow the state government's orders in obtaining a license to play loud speakers.

The guidelines have also been prescribed for the use of loud speakers in mosques, temples and churches. The loudspeakers could only be played between 6 am to 10 pm.

The loud speakers will have to be played in accordance with the limit of decibels. It has been made compulsory to adopt the equipment that controls the decibels.