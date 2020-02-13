Bhopal: Use of loud-speakers banned ahead of exams

BHOPAL: Collector Tarun Pithode, on Thursday, has banned use of loud-speakers in the state capital ahead of board examinations and examinations in educational institutes have commenced.

The ban imposed under the M.P. Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam will remain effective until April 30.

Marriage bands, temples-arti and azan from masjid have been exempted from the ban.

Ban will remain suspended for the upcoming festivals like Mahashivratri, Rangpanchami, Ramnavami, Ambedkar Jayanti, Vaishak, Good Friday.

Use of DJ will remain totally banned. In any special condition, prior permission is needed for use of bands and music.

Guidelines laid out by SC does not allow use of music and loud speakers from 10.00pm to 6.00am under any condition. Use of band for marriage will be allowed with low decibel with permission. In case of violation of ban, instrument will be seized and penal action may be taken.