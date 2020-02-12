Bhopal: Residents blame BMC for lack of clarity over waste segregation

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation wants the residents to separate dry garbage from the wet junk before handing it over to the civic body staff. However, residents in Bhopal barely know how to sort dry waste off the wet rubbish.

This has spawned confusion and is leading to spat between BMC staff and residents almost on a daily basis. BMC on the other hand has been boasting of its efforts to promote segregation of waste on regular basis.

Due to lack of awareness the residents still dump mixed waste in garbage collection vehicles.

Bhavna Upadhyay, a resident of Arera colony says no worker from the civic body ever approached her family to inform them about how to segregate green or wet waste. We do it but still there is a confusion about how to identify the waste as per government’s parameters. I work at a university and I have to leave home early so before that I have to ensure that the waste is dumped in the garbage vehicle. In the hurry it becomes difficult to identify the nature of the waste, she says. If there is proper dialogue between residents and civic body, things would have been easy, she says.