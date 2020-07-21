Karnataka SSLC results 2020: Scores to be announced in first week of August on karresutls.nic.in; check here for details

As per the latest update, Karnataka SSLC/class 10 result 2020 SSLC exam results will be announced in the first week of August.
Talking to ANI, State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the process of evaluation will be completed in 10 days.
Once declared, students who appeared in the SSLC/class 10 exams can check their results through the website, karresults.nic.in.
teps to check 2nd PUC result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official exam result portal - karresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Find the link for SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka Board
Step 3: Provide the details asked on the page i.e. registration number/password
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the scorecard / take printout for future reference
