Triplets and twins score above 90%

Mumbai: Triplets Sparsh, Yash and Harsh Kumar have scored 97.2, 96.2 and 94.2 per cent respectively in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams while twins Manya and Mayank Sahai have secured 95.80 and 94.20 per cent respectively in the exams by studying together without attending any coaching class.

Sparsh, Yash and Harsh Kumar, students of Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri (west), studied and prepared for the board exams together. Sparsh, who scored 97.2 per cent, said, "We would study together regularly and focus on basic concepts. I was expecting high scores and I am glad I could achieve it."

The trio balanced their studies by playing football. Yash, who secured 96.2 per cent said, "We would play football to refresh our minds and balance our study time." In the future, the brothers want to pursue engineering. Harsh who scored 94.2 per cent said, "We want to pursue engineering in the future."

While, Manya and Mayank Sahai, students of Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar, focussed on self-study and did not attend any coaching class. Manya, who secured 95.80 per cent said, said, "I studied regularly and referred to my textbooks. I used to go cycling to refresh my mind and take a break from studying."

Mayank Sahai, who scored 94.20 per cent said, "I practised regularly and studied daily. I focussed on self-study as we did not attend any coaching class. We got a lot of time to study on our own and practise our lessons."