Karnataka 'sex CD' scandal: Women involved in the case pleads for protection in a video message

Bengaluru: The woman allegedly involved in the sex for job CD scandal that resulted in the resignation of BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi Sunday released a video clip desperately pleading with the Karnataka government to provide protection to her. Fed up with the developments, she said she and her parents had attempted suicide multiple times.
This is the first time that the woman has come out in the open after the tape controversy broke out on March 2. In the 34-second video clip in Kannada, the woman says that this message was for Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
"I do not know how and what they did with the video. Since the release of this video, my modesty has been outraged while my family's reputation is gone forever. Several people are coming and questioning me and my parents about this. We are looked down upon," she said. She further alleged that the CD went public from their side (Jarakiholi) and not from her side. "Ever since the video came in the public domain, I tried to take my own life at least three or four times while my parents tried to end their lives about two times," she added.
"Nobody is there to protect our family. We don't have any political support. It was Ramesh Jarakiholi who lured me with a job offer, and now this video has come out from their side. I do not know how this (video) was recorded," she said.
"I don't have protection. All that I ask you (Bommai) is to give me protection," she said.
Following the video message of the woman, Jarkiholi rushed to Bommai's residence and told the Home Minister that the new clip proves that he was being framed by his political rivals.
"I am innocent, I know that for sure. This is a fake CD. I will face it. Let her come out in the open and complain," he said, adding that “only a fool” can release such a video at the cost of reputation.
Responding to the audio clip, Bommai said that he had not yet seen the video. "I have learnt about this video only through you (media). I am told that the victim's family is facing death threats. I have directed the SIT chief to provide them with adequate security. The SIT will investigate the matter from every possible angle," he said.
The woman’s video message has come to light on a day the police registered a case of extortion and conspiracy against unknown people following a complaint lodged by Jarkiholi.
Speaking to reporters, Jarkiholi said he has decided to fight the case legally.
Crying conspiracy, Jarkiholi, in his complaint, said “Unidentified persons have conspired to finish me politically and extort money from me. The conspiracy, which is three months old, was hatched at Sadashivanagar. The conspirators created a fake CD and harassed me mentally. They tried to extort money from me. There are many persons behind the conspiracy and using others, the CD was uploaded to social media to create political instability. Please initiate legal action.”
Based on the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report under sections 120B (hatching criminal conspiracy), 385E(extortion), 465 (forgery) and 469 (forging document and forging electronic material) – all under the Indian Penal Code.
Meanwhile, Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths visited houses in Bengaluru, Devanahalli, Tumakuru and Bidar to seek information on those behind the making of the controversial CD and its leak to the media. The team detained a person from Vijayapura near Devanahalli in Bengaluru who was allegedly part of the conspiracy. So far, six people have been detained including a hacker, police sources said.
“We had a search warrant from the court. We seized some important documents, including photos, during the raids. Three persons have remained incommunicado and their mobile phones are switched off. We’re looking for them for their alleged involvement in the making and editing of the CD,” an investigating officer was quoted in the media.
