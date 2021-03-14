Karnataka 'sex CD' scandal: Women involved in the case pleads for protection in a video message

Bengaluru: The woman allegedly involved in the sex for job CD scandal that resulted in the resignation of BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi Sunday released a video clip desperately pleading with the Karnataka government to provide protection to her. Fed up with the developments, she said she and her parents had attempted suicide multiple times.

This is the first time that the woman has come out in the open after the tape controversy broke out on March 2. In the 34-second video clip in Kannada, the woman says that this message was for Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"I do not know how and what they did with the video. Since the release of this video, my modesty has been outraged while my family's reputation is gone forever. Several people are coming and questioning me and my parents about this. We are looked down upon," she said. She further alleged that the CD went public from their side (Jarakiholi) and not from her side. "Ever since the video came in the public domain, I tried to take my own life at least three or four times while my parents tried to end their lives about two times," she added.

"Nobody is there to protect our family. We don't have any political support. It was Ramesh Jarakiholi who lured me with a job offer, and now this video has come out from their side. I do not know how this (video) was recorded," she said.

"I don't have protection. All that I ask you (Bommai) is to give me protection," she said.

Following the video message of the woman, Jarkiholi rushed to Bommai's residence and told the Home Minister that the new clip proves that he was being framed by his political rivals.

"I am innocent, I know that for sure. This is a fake CD. I will face it. Let her come out in the open and complain," he said, adding that “only a fool” can release such a video at the cost of reputation.