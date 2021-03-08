Karnataka 'sex CD' scandal: Activist seeks withdrawal of sexual assault complaint against BJP leader Jarkiholi

Activist Dinesh Kallahalli on Sunday wrote to the police seeking withdrawal of his complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi in which he alleged that the water resources minister was sexually exploiting a woman in return for a government job.

Kallahalli on Sunday claimed that he will withdraw the police complaint against BJP MLA Jarkiholi, who has resigned as minister amid the alleged sex-for-job scandal.

Kallahalli's advocate submitted the petition at the Cubbon Park police station. seeking to withdraw Jarkiholi's complaint on March 2.

In his statement Kallahalli said that he decided to take back the complaint against the BJP MLA after many people alleged that he received money to release the CD and raised questions on the credibility of his social services.

A purported sex tape showed the Major and Medium water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in a compromising position with a woman.

"We have seen treachery, vendetta, honey trap, blackmailing as the motive behind such videos. I don't know the truth, time will decide everything. The truth will come out after an investigation," Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Ashwathnarayan had earlier told reporters here when asked about Jarkiholi's alleged involvement in the sex tape case.

Karnataka Home Minister B Bommai had said that an inquiry is being conducted as per law adding that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make a decision on taking action against him.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had on Tuesday said that the BJP will take action after checking the authenticity of the alleged sex videotape in which Jarkiholi is said to be involved.