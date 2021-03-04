Karnataka: Activist Dinesh Kallahalli who exposed Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi receives death threats

Bengaluru: A day after Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi put in his papers over the alleged sleaze CD in which he reportedly offered a woman a job in exchange for sex, Dinesh Kallahalli, the activist who exposed the minister, has alleged that he is facing threat to his life.

Speaking to India Today TV, Kallahalli said that he did not want to take a chance travelling to Bengaluru from his home in Kanakapura because he has been receiving threatening calls. The threatening calls began soon after he filed the complaint against the minister with the Bengaluru police commissioner. He also claimed that people who do not belong to his village were seen moving near his home.

“They call asking why I have filed this complaint and say that what I did was wrong. They say I need to stop doing this or else things will not be good for me in the future,” Kallahalli said.

He claimed that he had similar CDs of three more persons, including a minister, and he plans to release them soon.

“I am not scared of my future. Although I am getting threat calls, I will not succumb to them. I am planning to release three more CDs that will again shake the Karnataka political landscape,” Kallahalli said. The other two CDs involve two high-profile personalities who are not politicians, he claimed.