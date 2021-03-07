Social activist seeks withdrawal of sexual assault complaint against Karnataka BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli who exposed Karnataka Minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi in the sex scandal had filed a complaint with the police. The activist has now written to the police seeking to withdraw the same complaint.
Dinesh Kallahalli's advocate went to Cubbon Park police station and gave the petition on his behalf seeking to withdraw the complaint. In the letter the activist says that he decided to take back the complaint against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi after many people alleged that he received money to release the CD and raised questions on the credibility of his social services.
As per a report, in the petition he also mentioned that he is withdrawing the complaint in the interest of the survivor and the society. He expressed displeasure over the photos and videos of the survivor going viral on social media and people defaming her.
"I had requested in the complaint only to investigate whether there was sexual harassment based on the information of a family member of the survivor. However, the issue boomeranged against me and the survivor, as many doubted our intention and made derogatory and baseless statements. Many have displayed a 'shoot the messenger' attitude in the issue, instead of supporting me and helping the survivor get justice".
The activist had also recieved death threats after filing the complaint.
Jarkiholi had resigned from the council of ministers after a complaint was filed and a sex-tape purportedly featuring him had gone viral on social media. The minister was accused of sexual harassment to a 'job aspirant' and threatening her and her family of dire consequences.