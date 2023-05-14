 Karnataka poll results 2023: Bommai resigns as CM, takes responsibility for party's defeat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka poll results 2023: Bommai resigns as CM, takes responsibility for party's defeat

Karnataka poll results 2023: Bommai resigns as CM, takes responsibility for party's defeat

Staying positive about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Bommai stated that BJP is a national party and that they will together work towards nation building instead of working on just an election.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka poll results 2023: Bommai resigns as CM, takes responsibility for party's defeat | ANI

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday tendered his resignation to the Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan as the state Chief Minister following the defeat in the state Assembly elections. He was accompanied by senior BJP leaders.

Bommai spoke with the reporters after submitting the resignation, saying that he will take responsibility for the defeat of the BJP in Karnataka.

Read Also
Karnataka Election Results: Lingayats, Muslims swing result in Congress' favour
article-image

Will work efficiently as an opposition party: Bommai

Bommai added further, "Let the welfare of the people be ensured without destroying the economy. We will work efficiently as an opposition party."

Stating that the party won 104 seats the last time he said that this time the party got more percentage of votes but the seats have decreased.

"Defeat is a defeat. The introspection will be done and mistakes would be rectified," he further added.

Staying positive about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Bommai stated that BJP is a national party and that they will together work towards nation building instead of working on just an election. "The Lok Sabha elections would come in another eight to 10 months. We will build the party. This result won't count for the Lok Sabha election," Bommai said.

(with IANS inputs)

Read Also
Who is Sunil Kanugolu? The election strategist behind Congress’ landslide victory in Karnataka
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Congress protests recount decision as BJP's CK Ramamurthy wins in Jayanagar seat by 16 votes

WATCH: Congress protests recount decision as BJP's CK Ramamurthy wins in Jayanagar seat by 16 votes

Gujarat: 5 teenagers drown in Batod lake while trying to save one another

Gujarat: 5 teenagers drown in Batod lake while trying to save one another

J&K: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag day after Army foiled infiltration bid in Uri sector; visuals...

J&K: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag day after Army foiled infiltration bid in Uri sector; visuals...

Karnataka Election Results: Lingayats, Muslims swing result in Congress' favour

Karnataka Election Results: Lingayats, Muslims swing result in Congress' favour

Karnataka Election Results: Congress wins with thumping majority but faces dilemma on CM face

Karnataka Election Results: Congress wins with thumping majority but faces dilemma on CM face