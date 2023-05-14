Karnataka poll results 2023: Bommai resigns as CM, takes responsibility for party's defeat | ANI

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday tendered his resignation to the Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan as the state Chief Minister following the defeat in the state Assembly elections. He was accompanied by senior BJP leaders.

Bommai spoke with the reporters after submitting the resignation, saying that he will take responsibility for the defeat of the BJP in Karnataka.

Will work efficiently as an opposition party: Bommai

Bommai added further, "Let the welfare of the people be ensured without destroying the economy. We will work efficiently as an opposition party."

Stating that the party won 104 seats the last time he said that this time the party got more percentage of votes but the seats have decreased.

"Defeat is a defeat. The introspection will be done and mistakes would be rectified," he further added.

Staying positive about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Bommai stated that BJP is a national party and that they will together work towards nation building instead of working on just an election. "The Lok Sabha elections would come in another eight to 10 months. We will build the party. This result won't count for the Lok Sabha election," Bommai said.

(with IANS inputs)