Karnataka Election Results: Lingayats, Muslims swing result in Congress' favour

Karnataka, which has since 1985 been ousting the party in power, stuck to history. Several factors led to the massive defeat of the BJP, despite the intense campaigning by the big guns of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The biggest factor was that the last-minute move of the BJP to consolidate its Lingayat support base did not work and the community moved away from the party. This led to the Congress making huge gains in the seats dominated by the community, which accounts for 17 per cent of Karnataka's population and can potentially swing outcomes in as many as 78 seats.

Lingayat community not happy with BJP since 2021

The Lingayat community's displeasure with the BJP may have started in 2021, when BS Yediyurappa, the state's tallest Lingayat leader, was suddenly removed as chief minister, according to sources.

Muslims also seem to have voted for the Congress. Though this is not surprising, this time the community seem to have voted for the Congress en masse. This has come in the wake of the BJP government in March deciding to abolish the four per cent reservation for Muslims and reallocate the quota among the influential Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Muslims who were eligible for reservation benefits were then categorised under the economically weaker sections category and this upset the community.

'Corruption' in Basavaraj Bommai government

Another factor that worked for the Congress is its systematic campaign targetting the “corruption” in the Basavaraj Bommai government. The party put a 40% commission tag on the BJP government, which stuck to the very end. This gave rich dividends as people were fed up with the rampant corruption in almost all ministries and departments.

The BJP also did little to check the rising prices of cooking gas cylinders, petrol, and power, upsetting women.

Mistakes made by Modi's BJP

Modi also erred in attacking the Gandhi family, instead of speaking about development. Dalits were also upset when the BJP targetted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The poll promise of the Congress to give Rs2,000 every month to every woman head of a family resulted in a big swing in women voters towards the party.

Gandhis connected better with voters

The Gandhi Parivar of Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka also clicked with voters. An analysis showed that voters backed the Congress heavily in areas through which Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra passed. The Congress also got a large number of seats where Priyanka Gandhi campaigned. In comparison, the conversion rate of Narendra Modi was extremely poor in areas where he campaigned.

Read Also With Congress poised to win Karnataka, know the education qualification of its leader Siddaramiah

The Congress had two strong chief ministerial candidates in Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, while the BJP did not have a strong CM face as Bommai was no match to the stature of either Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar.

The BJP also seems to have overdone its campaigning. Never in the history of Karnataka did a Prime Minister, Union Minister and senior leaders campaign so vigorously. This seems to have created an aversion among voters, who favoured the quiet campaigning style of the Congress.

The Congress was also able to counter the JD(S), which had threatened to play the role of a king maker.