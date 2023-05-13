 'Karnataka defeat is the curse of women wrestlers to BJP', say grapplers protesting against WFI
Siddhi LakhotiaUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Twitter/Congress

As the Karnataka Assembly election trends emerged on Saturday, wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar referred to the outcome as a "curse" for the BJP's disregard of the plea made by the women grapplers. At the time of reporting, the Congress was leading in 136 seats, while the BJP trailed with 64.

An anonymous wrestler, who participated in the protest, emphasised the need for the BJP-led Central government to prioritize the concerns of people and keep their egos aside.

"The attitude of the current government is not good for the nation. We have seen what happened to previous governments. How can they ignore Olympic medallists? The BJP ruling government has to rethink before they lose other states and then general elections, which is next year. What is more important for them? People or corrupt leaders? The Karnataka result is the curse of women wrestlers to BJP," he said.

WFI chief roaming free due to political connections, allege wrestlers

According to another wrestler, the reason why Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is free despite being accused of a serious crime is due to his political connections and the influence of vote bank politics.

The Delhi Police on Friday, questioned Brij Bhushan and the federation's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar after registering two FIRs related to molestation cases, including one involving a minor wrestler.

'Brij Bhushan getting VIP treatment'

"We all know what is happening and who is saving him! He has a strong political connection and also a vote bank are the reasons why he is getting VIP treatment. Olympic medallists are sitting here and the government of India is least bothered. What to say? But we will continue to fight till he gets arrested," the wrestler emphasised.

Wrestlers vs WFI

Top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, along with others, are leading a protest in New Delhi, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan. They accuse him of sexual harassment and exploitation of women wrestlers. Seven women, including a minor have bravely come forward with their complaints, resulting in the filing of FIRs against both WFI chief and Tomar.

Initially, the wrestlers had agreed to end their sit-in protest when the sports ministry promised action and formed an oversight committee. However, due to lack of progress in the case, the wrestlers returned to the Jantar Mantar.

