With Congress poised to win Karnataka, know the education qualification of its leader Siddaramiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah |

Bengaluru: A man rooted in 'Janata Pariwar' for two-and-half-decades and known for strident anti-Congress stance, Siddaramaiah is a mass leader who joined the grand old party in 2006 after his ouster from JD(S) of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda.

On Saturday, a renewed energy seems to have been infused into the 75-year old Congress leader's gait as he walked to address a packed press conference in Mysore.

"This (election result in Karnataka) will be a stepping stone for Congress' victory in 2024," Siddaramaiah said, losing no time in sending the signal that he has set his sights set on the future.

And now it appears that the sprightly Siddaramaiah, who made no secret of his ambition to occupy the post of Chief Minister, is looking at what lay ahead.

Born on August 12, 1948 at Siddaramanahundi, a village in Mysuru district, Siddaramaiah graduated from Mysore University with BSc degree and later studied Law from the same institution and pursued it as a profession for some time.

Siddaramaiah led a successful five year term as Chief Minister of Congress government between 2013-18.