'Brute authoritarian & majoritarian politics is vanquished': Mamata after congress's landslide victory in Karnataka

Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the moral of the Karnataka assembly poll results is people "want plurality" and that "no central design to dominate" can repress them.

Congratulating people in Karnataka for their mandate in favour of change, the fiery TMC supremo also said "brute authoritarian and majoritarian" politics has been vanquished.

Decisive mandate

"My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!! "When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity : that is the moral of the story, lesson for tomorrow," Banerjee tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Congress has won 100 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 36, while the BJP has won 45 and is ahead in 19, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also Karnataka Election Results: Congress asks its MLAs to reach Bengaluru as party leads in early trends