 'Brute authoritarian & majoritarian politics is vanquished': Mamata after congress's landslide victory in Karnataka
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Brute authoritarian & majoritarian politics is vanquished': Mamata after congress's landslide victory in Karnataka

'Brute authoritarian & majoritarian politics is vanquished': Mamata after congress's landslide victory in Karnataka

"When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the moral of the Karnataka assembly poll results is people "want plurality" and that "no central design to dominate" can repress them.

Congratulating people in Karnataka for their mandate in favour of change, the fiery TMC supremo also said "brute authoritarian and majoritarian" politics has been vanquished. 

Decisive mandate

"My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!! "When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity : that is the moral of the story, lesson for tomorrow," Banerjee tweeted.

The Congress has won 100 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 36, while the BJP has won 45 and is ahead in 19, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also
Karnataka Election Results: Congress asks its MLAs to reach Bengaluru as party leads in early trends
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Brute authoritarian & majoritarian politics is vanquished': Mamata after congress's landslide...

'Brute authoritarian & majoritarian politics is vanquished': Mamata after congress's landslide...

Karnataka Election Results LIVE: DK Shivakumar wins from Kanakapura by mammoth margin of 1.2 lakh...

Karnataka Election Results LIVE: DK Shivakumar wins from Kanakapura by mammoth margin of 1.2 lakh...

J&K: Alert Army troops at LOC foil major infiltration bid by terrorists to 'disrupt G20 summit'

J&K: Alert Army troops at LOC foil major infiltration bid by terrorists to 'disrupt G20 summit'

Karnataka Poll Results: Take a look at 5 top leaders who won staggeringly and 5 who were left...

Karnataka Poll Results: Take a look at 5 top leaders who won staggeringly and 5 who were left...

Karnataka Election Results 2023: List of top winners and losers

Karnataka Election Results 2023: List of top winners and losers