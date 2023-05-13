Who is Sunil Kanugolu? The election strategist behind Congress’ landslide victory in Karnataka

After the Congress party swept the southern state of Karnataka with a huge margin, defeating its close rival the BJP and JD-S that was hoping to play the role of the Kingmaker, a question arises that who is behind this landslide victory?

Is it due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra or local leaders? or this massive victory is the result of rising corruption or Congress's "40 percent commission charge". Well, all these reasons could certainly have played their roles but there is one more silent factor here which has turned the tables around. And that is none other than Sunil Kanugolu, the Congress Party's chief election strategist, entrusted with the crucial task of deciding the fate of hopeful candidates.

Arguably one of the most significant figures in Congress

With his unkempt hair, spectacles, and rolled-up sleeves, Kanugolu may not have caught the eye of people in the state, but his influence and strategic prowess have made him one of the most influential figures in the Congress Party today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Known for his low-key style and aversion to media attention, Kanugolu has established himself as a trusted advisor to AICC general secretary Rahul Gandhi, particularly in matters related to elections.

His unassuming nature and lack of ego were evident even after the Congress Party's victory in the crucial Karnataka state elections. Kanugolu graciously accepted congratulatory messages with a polite "thank you".

Kanugolu's decision to leave BJP

Kanugolu's decision to join the Congress Party last year after a stint with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came as a shock to many in the saffron party's leadership.

He took on the role of the head of the strategy department in the Congress, focusing primarily on his home state of Karnataka. His objective was clear: to silence his detractors and secure a more significant role within the party.

Backing from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

When Kanugolu joined the Congress, with the backing of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, he soon assembled a team of poll experts to unseat the incumbent BJP government.

His strategic acumen and ability to bring together rival factions within the Karnataka Congress, led by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, resulted in a unified vision for the party.

Kanugolu's tireless work ethic was evident as he claimed to have worked 20 hours a day, seven days a week, in his efforts to thwart the BJP.

Kanugolu's straightforward approach and unwavering integrity have earned him the reputation of being fair and principled in his judgments.

Kanugolu's background

Hailing from Bellary in Karnataka, Kanugolu comes from a well-known family and had his higher studies in the United States. After returning to India, he became involved in political strategies in Gujarat and led the Association of Billion Minds (ABM).

He played a key role as one of the strategists for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and handled the highly successful BJP campaign in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2017. Kanugolu was also associated with MK Stalin and oversaw the "Namakku Naame" campaign during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which resulted in a big victory.

Kanugolu is all set for bigger roles in party

With the resounding victory in Karnataka, Kanugolu's stature within the Congress Party has risen, and he is expected to play a more prominent role in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, scheduled for later this year.

If he succeeds in these elections, he will carry his powerful strategies into the parliamentary elections, aiming to counter the BJP's Modi-centric approach.