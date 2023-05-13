 Karnataka Election Results: BJP vs Congress starts meme fest on Twitter
Since the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly poll began at 8 am, #VoteCounting began trending on Twitter India as netizens joined their own election duty to provide some much-needed relief and laughter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
article-image

Congress is seen ahead of the ruling BJP in early trends as the counting of votes was taken up for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Saturday morning at 8 am. A party needs to win 113 seats to reach the majority mark and stake a claim to forming the government in Karnataka.

Will BJP rule Karnataka or will Congress emerge victorious? That’s the burning question that has woken up social media rather early on a lazy Saturday. Since the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly poll began at 8 am, #VoteCounting began trending on Twitter India as netizens joined their own election duty to provide some much-needed relief and laughter.

The meme fest began on social media and here are some hilarious memes shared by the Twitter user:

article-image

