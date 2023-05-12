Dad’s savage reply to mobile recharge-related WhatsApp message; leave netizens in splits | FPJ

Indian children often encounter savage replies from their parents and are used to it. A hilarious social media post that document savage replies given by a father to a Reddit user has gone viral on social media which shows a WhatsApp conversation with their father. And, it is the dad’s reply to a mobile recharge-related text that has left people in splits.

The image shows the dad asking the Redditor if he should pick a particular mobile recharge package. To which, the Redditor replies that there is no need to recharge as it is a waste of money.

To which the father replied, take a look at the post:

The post was shared a day ago, on May 11. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1,200 upvotes and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, many Reddit users commented on the post.

Read the reactions of the Reddit users to the above post:

“Damn boy, your father is savage,” posted a Reddit user.

"Bro, I burst into laughter so hard that my dad came into my room, he was in the hall. Mene isko unko dikhaya wo bataye ‘waise hai toh sach hee’ hahahahah,” posted another.

“The worst thing he could have said is no,” joked a third.

“Dad stating facts,” wrote a fourth.