'What's The Use Of Going To School?' Girl Deliberately Destroys Rangoli Outside A House While Mom Watches; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Enraged

A disturbing video circulating on social media has triggered a heated online debate after showing a school-uniformed girl deliberately destroying a rangoli made outside a private residence. What has intensified the backlash is the presence of an elder woman in the clip, who appears to block the road and allegedly ensures the act continues instead of stopping it. Many assumed that's the child's mother and she too had a role to play in this act.

Video that sparked uutrage

Rangoli, often created during festivals or special occasions, is widely seen as a symbol of personal effort, cultural expression, and respect for shared spaces. In the viral clip, the colourful artwork can be seen being intentionally smudged and stamped over by the girl, while the adult nearby does not intervene. Many viewers felt the moment crossed the line from childish mischief into something more troubling due to the adult’s role.

Questions around adult responsibility

Much of the criticism online has been directed not at the child, but at the elder woman present in the video. Netizens questioned why an adult would allegedly allow, or even encourage, such behaviour rather than step in and teach restraint and respect.

One user commented, “It’s not about school … parents Thing is should be.”

Another added, “Education can't enhance the rational thinking. Our edu system is just a ranking ecosystem of rote-learning students.”

These reactions reflect a broader concern that moral values and civic sense are shaped more at home than in classrooms.

Divided opinions online

While many condemned the act, others urged viewers not to overreact. One user wrote, “Relax any child will come and play or step on some colors or paints in a public owned road .. if its that valuable for you put that colors inside the house.” This perspective framed the incident as an unfortunate but common outcome of creating art in public spaces.

Another layer of controversy emerged as some users warned against communalising the incident. One comment read, “There is nothing in the video to prove that burqa clad woman is related to the girl… this video has been shared intentionally to deepen communal divide.”

Beyond the video itself, the incident has reignited discussions around parenting, public behaviour, and the responsibility adults carry in shaping children’s values.

Note: FPJ cannot verify the authencity of this viral video.