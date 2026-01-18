'Aisi Ladki Chahiye': Woman Waits To Have Dinner With Partner During His Restaurant Shift; Internet Melts

Instagram/chalte_phirte098

There is something quietly comforting about sharing a meal with someone you love. The ambience, the shared glances while deciding what to eat, and the familiarity of being together often turn an ordinary outing into a special memory. Sometimes, these intimate moments unexpectedly find their way onto social media, and when they do, they resonate with thousands. A recent viral Instagram video is a perfect example.

Viral videoshows love in everyday life

The clip, shared by Instagram user @chalte_phirte098, captures a wholesome and relatable moment at a restaurant. In the video, a woman is seen sitting at a table, waiting to have dinner with her partner, who happens to work at the same restaurant as a waiter. The situation instantly grabs attention because of its simplicity and authenticity.

As the vlogger records, he jokingly narrates how the entire restaurant staff is teasing the waiter. Colleagues excitedly announce the woman’s arrival, shouting playful remarks like “Bhabhi aa gayi!” while the waiter looks both shy and happy.

Permission granted, hearts won

Adding to the suspense, the vlogger jokes about whether the restaurant owner will allow the waiter to sit and dine during work hours. The waiter is then seen approaching the owner to seek permission, a moment that viewers found both endearing and nerve-wracking. Fortunately, permission is granted.

Soon after, the waiter joins his partner at the table. They chat, smile, and place their order like any other couple on a dinner date. Another staff member serves them water, subtly reinforcing the supportive and warm environment of the restaurant.

Comments

Internet reacts with love and laughter

The comments section quickly turned into a celebration of love, humility, and happiness. Many viewers praised the absence of judgement in the relationship, noting how genuine and pure the moment felt. Others jokingly pointed out that the waiter was still switching between work and romance, making the scene even more relatable.

Several users admitted the video unexpectedly made them emotional or happy. Phrases like “Dil khush ho gaya,” “Bro won in life,” and “Better than Bollywood love stories” flooded the comments, while many simply described the couple as “so sweet.”